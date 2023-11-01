Eddie Kingston: “Me and Punk don’t like each other”

Eddie Kingston on if he felt bad when his promo where he told CM Punk to leave and criticized Punk’s locker room behavior resurfaced:

“No, I’m doing my job. Then that’s how I felt. I didn’t know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn’t care, it’s how I felt, I didn’t want him there. Me and Punk don’t like each other and that’s fine. You’re not gonna like everybody you work with.

Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But other than that, I don’t give a f*ck what he does, you know what I mean? Because me and him never got along anyway.

We don’t have to be best friends to fight each other. It makes it better when we’re not best friends, you know, when we have to fight each other. I don’t wish him bad but I don’t wish him good either because I don’t give a f*ck. That’s it.”

-sit down interview with Adrian Hernandez