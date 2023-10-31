WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/31/23

Night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 has arrived!

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with night two of the annual WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 two-night special event.

On tap for tonight’s show is Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jane for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles, Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American title, The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto in a Tables, Ladders & Scares match, Robert Stone vs. Bron Breakker, as well as Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in the finals of the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night 2 results from Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC RESULTS (10/31/2023)

