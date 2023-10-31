WWE Live Results / Glasgow, Scotland / Tue Oct 31, 2023

The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford Via DQ.

The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre defeat The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

Shotzi defeats Bayley.

Santos Escobar defeats Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett).

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky defeats Charlotte Flair.

Pretty Deadly: Kit Wilson and Elton Prince defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Toro del Cruz.

The Grayson Waller Effect is interrupted by L.A. Knight.

Main Event: Street Fight: L.A. Knight defeats Solo Sikoa.

