WWE Live Results / Glasgow, Scotland / Tue Oct 31, 2023
The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford Via DQ.
The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre defeat The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.
Shotzi defeats Bayley.
Santos Escobar defeats Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett).
WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky defeats Charlotte Flair.
Pretty Deadly: Kit Wilson and Elton Prince defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Toro del Cruz.
The Grayson Waller Effect is interrupted by L.A. Knight.
Main Event: Street Fight: L.A. Knight defeats Solo Sikoa.
