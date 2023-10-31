NXT’s Gigi Dolin is engaged
Congratulations to NXT’s Gigi Dolin and TNA’s Zachary Wentz on getting engaged…
There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human. Now it’s time to take on the world because “Adventure is out there!” Stay tuned for part two and three. 🖤💍🎃 Happy Halloween!#halloweenonthehighseas
— Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) October 31, 2023
I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @ZacharyWentz over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting 😄) 👇🏻
— Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) October 31, 2023
And for me it’s filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life. 👇🏻
— Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) October 31, 2023
Disney Wish Cruise: Halloween On The High Seas Part One 🎃🛳️🌊🖤
This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. Sorry, not sorry, I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. *see the rest 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/TN3VwIwRhW
— Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) October 31, 2023