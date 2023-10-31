NXT’s Gigi Dolin is engaged

Congratulations to NXT’s Gigi Dolin and TNA’s Zachary Wentz on getting engaged…

There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human. Now it’s time to take on the world because “Adventure is out there!” Stay tuned for part two and three. 🖤💍🎃 Happy Halloween!#halloweenonthehighseas — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) October 31, 2023

I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @ZacharyWentz over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting 😄) 👇🏻 — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) October 31, 2023

And for me it’s filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life. 👇🏻 — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) October 31, 2023