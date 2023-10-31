NJPW asking fans to refrain from having contact with their wrestlers

New Japan (NJPW) is asking fans to refrain from having contact with their wrestlers outside of their venues or hotels.

Regarding contact with wrestlers outside events:

On principle, we ask fans to refrain from contact with NJPW wrestlers outside of officially designated fan meeting events. This includes waiting for wrestlers on entrance and exits from venues.

Please bear in mind that around venues and hotels where wrestlers are staying, waiting for wrestlers and pressuring for autographs and pictures puts a strain on personal time as well as disrupts regular business for other guests and staff.

Please understand that in future actions deemed to be overtly aggressive or be construed as stalking will be discussed with local law enforcement and dealt with appropriately.

We kindly ask fans to refrain from the following:

Waiting at Dojos, venues, hotels and places of transit (airports etc) for wrestlers as well as photography and video taken without consent.

Approaching wrestlers and requesting photographs and autographs outside of designated meet and greet events.

Directly bringing gifts and fan mail to wrestlers.

Gathering in large numbers around venues for wrestlers.

NJPW and its wrestlers deeply appreciate the support of our great fans and ask for your co-operation in respecting personal space as well as local residents and institutions.

Source: NJPW