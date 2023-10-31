Khan to make an important announcement, match announced for Dynamite, Raw producer note, more

– Tony Khan is promising he’ll have an important announcement on tomorrow nights AEW “Dynamite”.

– Speaking of AEW Dynamite…

The Former Members vs The Golden Jets https://t.co/mRUHXKHcFt — Daddy Magic (@theDaddyMagic) October 31, 2023

– The Alpha Academy vs. Creed Brothers match on Raw last night was produced by Jason Jordan, reports PWinsider.

– PWInsider reports Sareee is currently in “deep” negotiations to return to the United States. The discussions are not believed to be with WWE.