Khan to make an important announcement, match announced for Dynamite, Raw producer note, more

Oct 31, 2023 - by staff

Tony Khan is promising he’ll have an important announcement on tomorrow nights AEW “Dynamite”.

– Speaking of AEW Dynamite…

– The Alpha Academy vs. Creed Brothers match on Raw last night was produced by Jason Jordan, reports PWinsider.

– PWInsider reports Sareee is currently in “deep” negotiations to return to the United States. The discussions are not believed to be with WWE.

