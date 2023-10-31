Karl Anderson and wife Christine welcome fifth baby boy

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson and his wife Christine welcomed their fifth son, Coast Rocky Allegra.

“Welcome to the world Coast Rocky Allegra weighing in at 10 lbs 9 oz,” Christine wrote, along with several photos including one of Anderson changing the first diaper.

“Your big brothers were so happy to see you today! You’ve completed our family of 7 and kept mommy as Queen of the Allegra household,” she added.

The couple are parents of Cylus, Caedon, Crux, and Cash.

Congratulations to the family!