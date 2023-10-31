Karl Anderson and wife Christine welcome fifth baby boy

Oct 31, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson and his wife Christine welcomed their fifth son, Coast Rocky Allegra.

“Welcome to the world Coast Rocky Allegra weighing in at 10 lbs 9 oz,” Christine wrote, along with several photos including one of Anderson changing the first diaper.

“Your big brothers were so happy to see you today! You’ve completed our family of 7 and kept mommy as Queen of the Allegra household,” she added.

The couple are parents of Cylus, Caedon, Crux, and Cash.

Congratulations to the family!

