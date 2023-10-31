John Cena proving to still be a draw

Oct 31, 2023 - by James Walsh

John Cena has consistently made an impact on WWE’s success, whether it’s through TV ratings, ticket sales, or merchandise.

Cena made his return on the September 1st episode. Since then, he has been a regular part of the SmackDown shows, including a segment with Jimmy Uso.

His upcoming match against Solo Sikoa at Saturday’s Crown Jewel PLE is believed to be his final WWE appearance for now.

According to a report by WrestleTix, SmackDown has sold out eight consecutive shows thanks to Cena’s return.

