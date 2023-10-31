Jarrett would like Cornette at AEW Dynamite in Louisville, Cornette responds
Jeff Jarrett would love to have Jim Cornette at AEW Dynamite this Wednesday in Louisville, KY.
Conrad Thompson: “Are you gonna pick up your old pal Jim Cornette and bring him down to see the show?”
Jeff Jarrett: “I would love to have Corny. I’d love to have him.”
Cornette responded:
I appreciate the invitation from @RealJeffJarrett to attend the @AEW TV taping in Louisville tomorrow–I tried hard to make it work, but I couldn't find another person in town going so we could split the 2 for 1 ticket offer. But maybe they can find another ratings ploy in time.
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 31, 2023
Burn