Jarrett would like Cornette at AEW Dynamite in Louisville, Cornette responds

Oct 31, 2023 - by staff

Jeff Jarrett would love to have Jim Cornette at AEW Dynamite this Wednesday in Louisville, KY.

Conrad Thompson: “Are you gonna pick up your old pal Jim Cornette and bring him down to see the show?”

Jeff Jarrett: “I would love to have Corny. I’d love to have him.”

Cornette responded:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

One Response

  1. Motorhead says:
    October 31, 2023 at 2:47 pm

    Burn

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lola Vice

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal