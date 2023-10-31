Impact Wrestling plans to return to the UK in 2024

Impact Wrestling recently wrapped up its tour of the United Kingdom, which included stops in Glasgow, Newcastle, and Coventry for shows and fan events.

Impact President Scott D’Amore noted the promotion plans to return next year during an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling’s Tom Campbell.

“We’re looking at options right now and it’ll definitely — we’ll be back here (in the U.K.) in 2024. We’re just trying to figure out our schedule. It boils down to a combination of our schedule, what’s going on here in the marketplace and the availability of venues. But we have a few things circled on the calendar and after taking a little bit of time to breathe, and get a couple of deep breaths and settle in, we will be back tackling exactly what the right time is to be back in market but definitely in 2024.”