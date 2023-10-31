Hulk Hogan gets on stage with Jason Aldeen

Hulk Hogan still knows how to rock a crowd.

Literally.

“Hulkamania” was running wild at a recent Jason Aldean concert, as the pro wrestling legend appeared on stage with the music star during a live performance.

The WWE legend shared photos of himself on stage with Aldean, and in a separate post, hanging out with pop culture icon and comedian Dave Chappelle backstage at a different event.

Check out photos of Hulk Hogan’s time at the concert and the images of him hanging with Dave Chappelle via the posts embedded below courtesy of his official Facebook page.