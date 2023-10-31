10/28/23 AEW Collision Viewership

The October 28th edition of AEW Collision, which featured MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the world title, drew 472,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the P18-49 demo. There was no WWE PLE but Collision did face heavy sports competition.

On October 21st, the show drew 518,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the P18-49 demo.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)