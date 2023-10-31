10/27/23 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown last week airing on FS1 drew 1,145 million viewers. The show was down from the last time it aired on FS1 by 85,000 viewers. Smackdown did a 0.35 rating in 18-49, also down 0.01 from the last showing on FS1 in July. Smackdown was #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night behind NBA.

The MLB 2023 World Series game which aired on FOX instead of Smackdown drew 9.1 million viewers and a 1.45 rating.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

