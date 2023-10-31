10/27/23 AEW Rampage Viewership

AEW Rampage took a hit in the ratings and viewers against the first game of the World Series. Friday’s show drew a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 319,000 viewers per Sports TV Ratings. The numbers were down 18.2% and 6.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 and 342,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the September 15th episode also had a 0.09, while the audience was the worst since the July 14th episode drew 310,000 viewers. The World Series game brought in a 1.95 demo rating and 9.172 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 390,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.163 demo rating and 466,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)