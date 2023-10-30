WWE trademarks Hillbilly Jim

WWE filed for a trademark of Hillbilly Jim on October 24th through the USPTO.

James Morris, who portrayed the character, began his wrestling career in 1975 and joined WWE in 1984, remaining until 1990.

He returned as a manager in 1995, managing The Godwins before leaving in 1997. Morris was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. Here is the description:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”