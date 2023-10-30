WWE Live Results / Nottingham, England / Mon Oct 30, 2023
The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford Via DQ
The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre defeat The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley
Shotzi defeats Bayley
Santos Escobar defeats Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett)
WWE Women’s Title: Iyo Sky (c) defeats Charlotte Flair
Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Toro del Cruz
The Grayson Waller Effect with L.A. Knight
Main Event: Street Fight: L.A. Knight defeats Solo Sikoa
