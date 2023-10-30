WWE Live Results / Nottingham, England / Mon Oct 30, 2023

Oct 30, 2023 - by David Roberson

The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford Via DQ

The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre defeat The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley

Shotzi defeats Bayley

Santos Escobar defeats Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett)

WWE Women’s Title: Iyo Sky (c) defeats Charlotte Flair

Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Toro del Cruz

The Grayson Waller Effect with L.A. Knight

Main Event: Street Fight: L.A. Knight defeats Solo Sikoa

 

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

December

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal