Vince McMahon on Saudi Arabia: “This is our home. WWE’s home”

TKO Chairman Vince McMahon and The Undertaker traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing match.

The two also attended a glitzy pre-show event and McMahon later took a front row seat next to WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson and Eminem. McMahon was walking slowly and had to use a cane due to the recent back surgery.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, McMahon described Saudi Arabia as their “home” and “WWE’s home” and both he and Taker put over the Kingdom’s effort to bring sporting events and entertainment shows.

The reporter also asked Vince about the recent Dana White comments where White said that Vince tried to f*ck him over several times in the past, including giving him cheap seats for WrestleMania.

“Please, I don’t do business that way. I don’t bust anybody’s chops, unless they get in the way,” Vince said. “But Dana and I do get along very, very well. He’s really a good guy.”

McMahon continued to say that he and Dana are good business partners and when you’re a good businessman, you get along. The Undertaker chimed in and said it’s hilarious that both of them are working together now because they’re so similar.

With the merge of WWE and UFC under the TKO umbrella, Taker said that he’s now going to get a lot of good tickets for UFC events!