Superfan Vladimir Abouziede issues statement following WWE documentary release

Superfan Vladimir Abouziede, whose documentary was released on the WWE Network this past weekend, issued a statement to PWInsider.com following the love and support he received after WWE finally made the doc available.

“I want to thank you all for watching my WWE movie Superfan. I want to thank Giancarlo and everyone who worked on the movie. I always wanted my story to be told,” Vladimir said. “I know a lot of people worked hard to finally release the movie and I thank everyone in WWE, the wrestlers in the movie and everyone backstage for making this happen.”

Born in Haiti, the popular fan who has been at ringside for over 1,000 WWE shows and nearly all WrestleManias, is well known with WWE Superstars and older fans and his long-awaited documentary has been well-received by viewers.

“I want to thank all of my friends who have been with me at wrestling over the years. You are all my brothers and I love you, especially Charlie, Mike and Jon. I am always so happy to take photos and talk with everyone at the shows, because we get to love wrestling together. Wrestling is magic and it cheers me up. Let’s love all wrestling and have fun,” he continued.

A big part of the documentary is also showcasing his love and relationship with his mother, who unfortunately passed away from COVID a few years ago.

“I miss my mom and I love her. More than anything else, I am so happy the world gets to know how much she did for me and my family. That is the most important thing. I love you Mom and I know you are proud of me,” Vladimir said.