Shane’s son Declan says he’s the likeliest of McMahon grandkids to get in the ring

In a 25-minute interview with Developmentally Speaking on YouTube, Shane McMahon’s son Declan said he’s the likeliest of the Vince McMahon grandkids to step in the ring.

Declan, who’s first WWE appearance came in the opening video of WrestleMania XX with his father and grandfather when he was still a newborn, said the story “is already written” as the “rightful heir and the good-looking” and the one who looks like Vince.

“We have such a great family and we’re all so supportive of each other,” Declan said. “So I think, I think really, any of us could potentially want to do it.”

He also added that his cousin Aurora, the oldest daughter of Triple H and Stephanie, has also talked about wanting to be a wrestler.

“But in having my dad and my grandpa’s ego, I think I’d be the best,” Declan said!

Declan, who is playing for the Indiana Hoosiers football team as a running back, appeared ringside at Fastlane with his teammates.

He also touched on his father’s rehab progress, saying that it’s going very well and he’s ahead of schedule after completely tearing his quad tendon off the bone at WrestleMania this year.

“My dad loves wrestling second to none. He truly cares for the business but not only for the business, he truly wants to just put on a show for the fans because the fans show him so much love and it’s so rewarding for a lot of those guys to just give to those fans who came to see them,” he said.