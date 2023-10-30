NWA files to trademark ‘NWA’

Oct 30, 2023 - by James Walsh

Fightful reports that on October 25, the NWA, under its parent company Lightning One, filed to trademark the term ‘NWA’ for entertainment services and more.

Mark For: NWA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting wrestling competitions and wrestling events; entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers; entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling providing through webcasts, podcasts, social media platforms, and online streaming platforms.

Mark For: NWA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, shirts, t-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, track suits, hooded sweatshirts, long sleeve shirts, tank tops, hats, beanies, baseball caps, bandanas.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

December

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal