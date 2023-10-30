NWA files to trademark ‘NWA’
Fightful reports that on October 25, the NWA, under its parent company Lightning One, filed to trademark the term ‘NWA’ for entertainment services and more.
Mark For: NWA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting wrestling competitions and wrestling events; entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers; entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling providing through webcasts, podcasts, social media platforms, and online streaming platforms.
Mark For: NWA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, shirts, t-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, track suits, hooded sweatshirts, long sleeve shirts, tank tops, hats, beanies, baseball caps, bandanas.