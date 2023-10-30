News and notes on Drew McIntyre, Edge, Chris Jericho, and CM Punk

– Fightful reports Drew McIntyre still hasn’t signed a new contract or an extention with WWE, despite his current deal expiring in just a couple of months.

– Chris Jericho (via First We Feast): “Out of Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock and Batista, I really think Batista is the best wrestler turned actor.”

Let's all wish a very Happy Birthday to the Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR! pic.twitter.com/hVT5cCzcwb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2023

– Eric Bischoff on CM Punk (via AddFreeShows): “They just don’t need him. There are no holes. Where are there holes in the entire WWE roster right now?”