News and notes on Drew McIntyre, Edge, Chris Jericho, and CM Punk

Oct 30, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– Fightful reports Drew McIntyre still hasn’t signed a new contract or an extention with WWE, despite his current deal expiring in just a couple of months.

– Happy 50th Birthday rated R Adam (Edge) Copeland
Chris Jericho (via First We Feast): “Out of Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock and Batista, I really think Batista is the best wrestler turned actor.”

Eric Bischoff on CM Punk (via AddFreeShows): “They just don’t need him. There are no holes. Where are there holes in the entire WWE roster right now?”

