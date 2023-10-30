Jerry Lynn responds to a Dave Meltzer report on storylines

AEW producer/coach Jerry Lynn responds to the report that AEW is no longer giving wrestlers an idea about their long term plans, basically confirming it and saying anyone who leaks info is doing damage to the product

Because wrestlers and God knows who else have and continue to leak info to the sheets, podcasts, etc. So Tony tries to keep things confidential. You wouldn’t want to know everything before you see a movie. Anyone who leaks info is doing damage to the product and the industry. — Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) October 30, 2023