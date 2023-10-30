Elimination Chamber Perth tickets to go on sale on November 10

Tickets for the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia will go on general sale on Friday, November 10 at 10AM AWST, with a pre-sale starting two days prior on Wednesday, November 8.

Fans can register for the early pre-sale by inputting their information at https://www.wwe.com/au2024-presale. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com.au.

Taking place at the Optus Stadium, Elimination Chamber will be the first WWE premium live event in Australia since 2018 and the only PLE in the Asia-Pacific region of 2024.

The Optus Stadium holds over 60,000 fans but will be configured for less as it’s likely that only a section of the stadium will be open unless ticket sales are encouraging to open the whole venue.