Creed Brothers to answer Alpha Academy’s open challenge on Raw tonight

Alpha Academy’s open challenge for tonight’s Monday Night Raw has been answered by former NXT Tag Team champions The Creed Brothers.

This will be the first time that Julius and Brutus Creed will be wrestling on the main roster, with Julius responding to Chad Gable’s challenge on X. “Let’s have some fun,” he wrote, after noting they’ll be on Raw tonight and then on NXT tomorrow for the Tables, Ladders, and Scares match.

The two have been working for WWE since late 2020 after they were scouted boy Gerald Brisco at the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Apart from being former NXT Tag Team champions, they also won the 2020 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.