CM Punk announced for APFC 9 MMA event in Milwaukee

APFC 9 is going to be a loaded show.

On Saturday, it was announced that CM Punk will be joining Nate Diaz, Anthony Pettis, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Frank Mir and even magician Criss Angel at the upcoming APFC Milwaukee Fight Night 3 MMA event on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

“We’re closing the year with a BANG,” they wrote via Instagram. “APFC 9 is absolutely loaded, and we’re bringing the stars out to Milwaukee for our final event of 2023.”

The announcement continued, “Join us November 19th at the Baird center for a night of incredible fights, and the chance to meet myself, Nate Diaz and CM Punk. With special appearances from Criss Angel and Rampage Jackson, two incredible title fights, and even Frank Mir on the broadcast booth, APFC 9 is going to be INSANE.”

For ticket information, visit EventBrite.com.