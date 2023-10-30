Bryan Danielson has surgery on his broken orbital bone

After undergoing surgery today on his broken orbital bone, Bryan Danielson is now expected to miss the rest of 2023 at minimum.

The original timeline given Saturday had Danielson returning this year, but that is now definitely out. With his promise to retire next September, more time out of action is definitely disappointing news for his fans.

Sports Illustrated confirms that Bryan Danielson got hurt last week on Collision during his match against Andrade, doing damage to his orbital bone.

Per storyline, the injury was caused by Okada and Cassidy which continues the BCC/CHAOS arc. After Claudio wrestles Orange this Wednesday on Dynamite, there is also a possibility that he will finally wrestle one-on-one with Okada.