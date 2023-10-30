Attendance and PPV buys for Impact Bound for Glory

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on both the attendance and PPV buys for Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory PPV last Saturday. As previously reported, the event sold out in advance. There were about 1,000 people at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the show had around 1,800 TV PPV buys, which was up 11% from last year’s 1,600. That number will likely go up with late PPV buys. When adding streaming buys, which are usually two or three times higher, the total is likely between 5,400 to 7,200. The best Impact TV PPV number since leaving Spike TV was Rebellion 2021, which had around 10,000 total. That show was headlined by Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega.

Of those who bought Bound for Glory, only 2.1% also bought AEW Wrestledream, while only 3.1% also bought WWE Fastlane.