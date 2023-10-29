WWE Sunday Stunner Live Show – London – 29-10

Oct 29, 2023 - by Achal Mohindra

 

WWE Sunday Stunner Live Show
OVO Arena, Wembley
29/10/2023

I attended this event live and below are the results.

Sarah Schieber announcer

Brawling Brutes Vs Street Profits
Winners: Brawling Brutes

Shotzi Vs Bayley
Winner: Shotzi

Karrion Kross vs Santos Escobar
Winner: Santos Escobar

WWE WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP
Charlotte Flair vs IYO Sky
Winner: Still champion IYO sky

Joaquim Wilde and Del Torro vs Pretty Deadly
Winners pretty deadly

Grayson Waller Effect with no guest and mocked London losing getting a PLE in 2024 but Australia getting one, then saying there is no talent in Britain to interview, mocked Sarah’s introductions of him and wanted to fight anyone in the locker

Grayson Waller Vs Bobby Lashley
Winner via submission Bobby Lashley

London Street Fight Main Event
LA Knight def Solo Sikoa and then LA Knight put him through  a table

Post Category: News, Results     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kingsley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal