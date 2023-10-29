WWE Sunday Stunner Live Show – London – 29-10

WWE Sunday Stunner Live Show

OVO Arena, Wembley

29/10/2023

I attended this event live and below are the results.

Sarah Schieber announcer

Brawling Brutes Vs Street Profits

Winners: Brawling Brutes

Shotzi Vs Bayley

Winner: Shotzi

Karrion Kross vs Santos Escobar

Winner: Santos Escobar

WWE WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP

Charlotte Flair vs IYO Sky

Winner: Still champion IYO sky

Joaquim Wilde and Del Torro vs Pretty Deadly

Winners pretty deadly

Grayson Waller Effect with no guest and mocked London losing getting a PLE in 2024 but Australia getting one, then saying there is no talent in Britain to interview, mocked Sarah’s introductions of him and wanted to fight anyone in the locker

Grayson Waller Vs Bobby Lashley

Winner via submission Bobby Lashley

London Street Fight Main Event

LA Knight def Solo Sikoa and then LA Knight put him through a table