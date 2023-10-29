WWE Sunday Stunner Live Show – London – 29-10
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Show
OVO Arena, Wembley
29/10/2023
I attended this event live and below are the results.
Sarah Schieber announcer
Brawling Brutes Vs Street Profits
Winners: Brawling Brutes
Shotzi Vs Bayley
Winner: Shotzi
Karrion Kross vs Santos Escobar
Winner: Santos Escobar
WWE WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP
Charlotte Flair vs IYO Sky
Winner: Still champion IYO sky
Joaquim Wilde and Del Torro vs Pretty Deadly
Winners pretty deadly
Grayson Waller Effect with no guest and mocked London losing getting a PLE in 2024 but Australia getting one, then saying there is no talent in Britain to interview, mocked Sarah’s introductions of him and wanted to fight anyone in the locker
Grayson Waller Vs Bobby Lashley
Winner via submission Bobby Lashley
London Street Fight Main Event
LA Knight def Solo Sikoa and then LA Knight put him through a table