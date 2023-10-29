WWE Live Results / London, England / Sun Oct 29, 2023
The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.
Shotzi defeats Bayley via pinfall.
Santos Escobar defeats Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) via pinfall.
WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky defeats Charlotte Flair via pinfall.
Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Toro del Cruz via pinfall.
The Grayson Waller Effect leads to a match against Bobby Lashley.
Bobby Lashley defeats Grayson Waller via submission.
Main Event: Street Fight: LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa.
