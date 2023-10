From AEW Collision:

"Timeless" Toni Storm has stolen the spotlight from Hikaru Shida as she saunters to the ring!

Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/7YwBKaa3MK

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023