Video: TNA Impact Wrestling Roster Have Dance-Off

After the TNA Impact Wrestling live event on October 29, 2023 in Coventry, England, Grando led the entire roster to the ring as his theme music, Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” played.

The roster then entered the ring and began a post-celebration of their UK Tour and the return of the TNA brand with a dance-off that included TNA Impact President Scott D’Amore and TNA Executive Gail Kim.

Following the celebration, Frankie Kazarian took the microphone and began a moving speech about how Impact has by far the best locker room he has been a part of, with everyone from veterans to newcomers, and “that’s why we’re TNA.” Eric Tompkins, who is the Director of TV Production for TNA Impact Wrestling, and D’Amore both received high praise from Kazarian. Kazarian then handed the microphone to D’Amore, who hyped TNA’s return and praised and thanked UK fans for making it possible.

