Updates on Bryan Danielson, Brock Lesnar, and Thunder Rosa

– It has been confirmed that the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson will be getting surgery and will be out till the end of this year, due to suffering a broken orbital bone last Wednesday.

– As of Summerslam, Brock Lesnar was planned for a return around the Royal Rumble, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Sean Ross Sapp (via Figutful Select):

“She’s (Thunder Rosa) still on the Collision intro and still doing commentary. She’s good to go. She’s been good to go for a while though now. Just waiting on creative.”