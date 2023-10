Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau have confirmed that MLW has granted their releases.

Both men thanked MLW for the opportunity. Lance and Juicy, known as the Samoan Swat Team in MLW, were former MLW Tag Team Champions. They have not wrestled for the promotion since MLW Never Say Never in July.

Alex Hammerstone recently requested his release from MLW, as of right now he has not been released.