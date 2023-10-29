Spoilers: ROH TV taping results

Oct 29, 2023 - by James Walsh

More matches were taken for this week’s ROH TV after Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, and the results are online. You can check out the post-show results below, per PWINsider:

* ROH Women’s world Championship Match: Athena def. Mercedes Martinez

* Angelico def. Gringo Loco, Slim J and Metallik

* The Gates of Agony def. The Infantry, Iron Savages and Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon.

* Action Andretti def. Lee Johnson and Nick Comoroto.

* Kiera Hogan def. Charlette Renegade.

* Dalton Castle & Gravity def. The Workhorsemen and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter.

