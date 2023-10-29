Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Turning Point Taping Results

Wrestling recorded its forthcoming special event, IMPACT Turning Point 2023, on Friday night. Fans can look forward to the event’s premiere, scheduled for November 3, exclusively on IMPACT Plus.

The full list of spoiler results, courtesy of IMPACTSAsylum.net:

IMPACT Turning Point Results (10/27/2023)

– Grado & Rhino def. Local Talents

– NORTH Wrestling Championship: Leon Slater (c) def. Mark Haskins

– Eric Young & Josh Alexander defeated Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews)

– Gisele Shaw def. Alex Windsor

– Rich Swann def. Trey Miguel

– Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna

– Joe Hendry def. Simon Miller

– The Most Professional Wrestling Gods (Moose & Brian Myers) def. Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian

– Kazarian was a replacement for Alex Shelley.

– Impact Knockout’s World Championship – Gail Kim as Special Guest Referee: Trinity (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo

– Will Ospreay def. Eddie Edwards

Notably, Gail Kim served as the Special Guest Referee for the Impact Knockout’s World Championship match, further elevating the event’s importance. Frankie Kazarian stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Alex Shelley, adding a twist to the already captivating lineup.

