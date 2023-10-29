Pretty Empowered’s Kylie Paige & Ella Envy open up about NWA’s women’s division

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

NWA’s Pretty Empowered, Ella Envy, and Kylie Paige, recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, the stars opened up about the NWA’s women’s division, winning gold, Samhain, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

https://youtu.be/IgMLwvPmFDE

Here are some highlights:

The NWA’s Women’s Division:

Kylie Paige: “It’s very empowering to be around a lot of talented, and pretty women. I’ve been very blessed to be a part of this division, and to be working with my best friend Ella and my sister Kenzie.”

Ella Envy: “Yeah, I agree with that. When we all get together, we all just have such a good time. It’s not even like something we would consider work or anything, it’s just genuinely such a good time. It’s a very cool experience to be able to work with a WWE hall of famer like Jazz herself. She’s very hands-on in the women’s division. Pretty Empowered would not be as pretty without her and the women’s division as a whole. The women’s division at NWA is awesome, even more so now since we hold all the gold. We run that place, but like I said, it’s a lot of fun. We always have such a good time when we’re there, and it allows us to run the place like we always do.”

Winning the Women’s NWA Tag Team Titles at NWA 75:

Ella Envy: “I feel a sense of relief. Not just for us, but for Billy, and the entire company. Finally, NWA has gold around the waist of people who deserve it, and someone who can bring this company to the next level. It was so relieving to finally get the respect we deserve after going out there week after week, month after month, and having to associate with all the ugly people. Honestly, on behalf of Kylie and I, you’re all welcome for taking the company and these belts to a whole new level.”

Kylie Paige: “NWA 75, what does it mean to me? It was very important. Because I made history which is not talked about enough. Ella, they’re praying for our downfall already. I’m the youngest women’s tag team champion, the youngest in NWA history, and possibly all of wrestling. Anyway, 75 was very important to me and my sister, and my sister Ella, it meant a lot, especially for NWA. You’re welcome.”

Facing Natalia Markova and Taylor Rising at NWA’s upcoming Samhain event:

Kylie Paige: “Blondie 1 and Blondie 2? No, I’m not worried. Because, while Markova has proved herself, Taylor Rising? You’ve been here for a sip of coffee and you’re getting a shot at my title? That’s crazy. We’ll make an example out of them. Honestly does not even compare to Pretty Empowered.”

Ella Envy: “I don’t know if you remember us saying that we are HISTORY MAKERS, not just tag team champions. Kylie is the youngest champion in NWA history, and I’m a 3x World Women’s Tag Team Champion. It’s for a reason, we hold these belts for a reason. Just like, there’s a reason Markova has never held a belt in this company. And, like you said, I don’t even know who Taylor Rising is. I just remember her trying to cut in front of us at catering one time and we had to put her in her place. Like I said, Kylie and I are not just two thrown-together girls. So, you best bet that we will walk out with our tag team Championships. We’re not worried about it and we can’t stress that enough.”

The pair also teased things about to be getting different, their NWA debuts, and more.