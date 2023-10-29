New GHC National Champion crowned

Oct 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Last night at NOAH’S Destruction Stage, Jack Morris defeated Dr Wagner to become the new GHC National Champion. He and GLG member Anthony Greene also retained the tag titles last night as well.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kingsley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal