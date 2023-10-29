New GHC National Champion crowned

Last night at NOAH’S Destruction Stage, Jack Morris defeated Dr Wagner to become the new GHC National Champion. He and GLG member Anthony Greene also retained the tag titles last night as well.

They did it again !!! Hijo del Doctor Wagner Jr and Jack Morris gave a masterpiece of a match at #noah_ghc Demolition Stage '23 but at the end and with a brutal Tiger Driver from the third rope the member of GLG dethrone Wagner Jr to became the new GHC National Champion pic.twitter.com/KIC0hIoehN — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) October 28, 2023