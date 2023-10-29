MJF and Kenny Omega share special moment in the ring after Collision

MJF and Kenny Omega closed Dynamite on air and even off air as the two shared a special moment in the ring after the TNT broadcast came to a close.

Sitting across each other, MJF said that several years ago when he started wrestling, he had his first match outside his training school and Kenny Omega was there and he saw his match and was kind enough to let him pick his brain afterward. MJF said that Omega didn’t have to do that because he was a “piss pot” back then but he did anyway and he will never forget it.

He noted that without The Bucks, Omega, Cody, and that mark Tony Khan, AEW wouldn’t exist, and therefore, this MJF wouldn’t have existed either. He said he still doesn’t know what to do come 2024 but when you have the opportunity to wrestle people like Kenny Omega, that might sway his decision a little bit.

MJF then handed the mic over to Kenny Omega and Omega put over MJF as the future of the company and someone who now not only broke his record as AEW champion, but one who will carry the ball farther than he ever did. He told MJF that he’s rooting for him to beat Jay White and reminded everyone that while time is not on his side, he will give his very best in every single match he’s on.

The full seven-minute speech can be seen below.