Melina recalls wrestler’s court incident, and Ogogo to focus on pro wrestling

– During last nights Ring of Honor tapings, Anthony Ogogo made his return to the AEW squared circle, mentioned that he’s giving up boxing to focus full time being a pro wrestler. He plans to be at ROH each and every week. Ogogo signed a new deal with AEW this past August.

– During a recent chat with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE Superstar Melina discussed the infamous wrestler’s court that would take place backstage in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Melina on what she recalls about wrestler’s court:

“I remember there was an overseas trip and it was like a wrestler’s court type of deal and it was one of the tag teams; they were trying to get them to fight each other, so then it finally happened and then there was blood drawn. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what the hell is going on here?’”

On not understanding it:

“It was one of those things where it’s like, ‘Why am I witnessing people trying to make other people fight against their will and they just want to go to sleep?’ It was the most insane thing. I can’t do anything, I want to stop it, I want to help, but I can’t.”