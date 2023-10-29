Harley Hudson wins the Impact Wrestling Gutcheck

Oct 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Futureshock wrestling announced…

The best thing to come out of Liverpool since Cilla black… It’s no surprise, surprise that FutureShock Women’s Champion Harley Hudson has WON the Impact Wrestling GutCheck in Coventry!

Congratulations champ. Time to show the world what it means to be hot & not bothered.

