Alex Hammerstone comments on requesting MLW release

Oct 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Alex Hammerstone took to social media that he has requested his release from MLW

Fightful adds that the relationship between Hammerstone and MLW has become frayed in some time, and that both sides are at a standstill. As of now, MLW does not intend to grant his release.

Hammerstone has been with MLW since 2019, and his deal with the company goes until 2025.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kingsley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal