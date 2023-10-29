Alex Hammerstone comments on requesting MLW release
Alex Hammerstone took to social media that he has requested his release from MLW
Fightful adds that the relationship between Hammerstone and MLW has become frayed in some time, and that both sides are at a standstill. As of now, MLW does not intend to grant his release.
Hammerstone has been with MLW since 2019, and his deal with the company goes until 2025.
My time with @MLW was 5 of the best years of my life and career. Very proud of what I and the company accomplished. I wish them continued success.
I have recently asked for my release as I feel it’s what’s right for me at this time.
Thank you @courtbauer for the opportunities. https://t.co/Nmt8PIaovb
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 29, 2023