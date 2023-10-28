WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 11/3/2023

The final WWE show leading into WWE Crown Jewel 2023 next weekend is in the can.

WWE taped next week’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured below, courtesy of @CurrentlyCoyne and F4WOnline.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

WWE SMACKDOWN SPOILERS FOR NOV. 3, 2023

* Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory with the stunner. Grayson Waller was on commentary.

* Shotzi & Charlotte Flair defeated Piper Niven and Chelsea Green in a non-title match.

* Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman cut a promo ahead of Sikoa’s match against John Cena at Crown Jewel. Cena came out and exchanged words with Sikoa before laying him out.

* Pretty Deadly defeated Brawling Brutes in a Donnybrook match.

* LA Knight came out and talked about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Reigns also came out and the two exchanged words. Referees came in and separated the two before it got physical.

* Bianca Belair defeated Bayley. After the match, Belair put Bayley through the announce table. Belair will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel.

* A United States Championship weigh-in between champion Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul was also advertised for next week’s SmackDown. However, this wasn’t taped in front of the live crowd.