WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results / Berlin, Germany / Sat Oct 28, 2023

Sami Zayn defeats NXT North American Champion Dominick Mysterio via DQ when JD McDonagh interferes. Jey Uso makes the save for Zayn.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso defeat JD McDonagh and Dominick Mysterio.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Raquel Gonzalez.

The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeat Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis (w/Maxxine DuPri).

Cody Rhodes defeats The Miz.

WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Bronson Reed.

Main Event: Street Fight: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

