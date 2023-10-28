Update on Randy Orton’s WWE return

Update on Randy Orton’s return…

Dave Meltzer confirmed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Survivor Series is the suggested time frame for Orton’s return:

“When asked about Orton returning at Survivor Series, we were told that is the suggested time frame, so likely about a month or so. His doctor did suggest he retire due to back issues but Orton makes a ton of money and really wants to go until he’s 50 if at all possible.”

Orton is currently 43 years old.

Source: F4WOnline