Superfan: The Story of Vladimir finally released on Peacock and WWE Network

The long-awaited WWE Network documentary Superfan: The Story of Vladimir, has been finally released on Peacock and WWE Network.

Announced over two years ago during the weekend of WrestleMania 37, the documentary revolves around Vladimir Abouzeide, one of the biggest WWE fans ever who has been seen ringside at several events for over 30 years.

Superfan: The Story of Vladimir features interviews with Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Jimmy Hart, WWE executive Bruce Prichard and others, along with footage which took over two years of filming.

Vladimir was recognized by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 37 and presented with a plaque and named WWE’s first Official Superfan.

The documentary was set to be released in the Summer of 2021 but faced several delays for some reason. The 37-minute production was also screened at the 2021 LA Shorts International Film Festival.