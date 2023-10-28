Solo Sikoa blindsides John Cena on WWE Smackdown

John Cena got jumped by Solo Sikoa during a promo segment on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Cena and Sikoa are set to face off at WWE Crown Jewel and Cena, who hasn’t won a singles match since 2018, cut a promo talking about how important this match is. He noted that if he loses the match, he could be on the verge of losing the WWE fanbases respect and then could lose his status as a WWE Superstar.

Cena was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who promises that Sikoa would beat Cena at Crown Jewel. Sikoa then attacked Cena from behind and took him out with a Samoan Spike.