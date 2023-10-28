Ronda Rousey announced for Wrestling Revolver: Unreal event next month

After showing up at the Lucha VaVOOM event in Los Angeles and wrestling in an impromptu match, Ronda Rousey has now been announced for the Wrestling Revolver: Unreal event on November 16.

The former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion quietly departed WWE in August of this year after putting over her friend Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. It was her second stint with the promotion, a stint which perhaps wasn’t as successful as the first one.

Tickets for the Unreal event at the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat in Los Angeles go on sale on Monday, October 30 at RevolverTickets.com. The event will air live on FITE TV.