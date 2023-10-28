Notes on Torrie Wilson and Rob Van Dam

– Torrie Wilson recently looked back at her time in both WCW and WWE and how it took her a while to get comfortable in the wrestling space. Wilson reflected on her runs on Busted Open Radio recently, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her time in WCW: “WCW, I was feeling like I was so fearful all the time. It was so new.”

On the same issues carrying through in WWE: “In WWE, it took a very long time for me to even feel comfortable backstage because if you’re not comfortable backstage, everything else feels scary, right?… It makes me wonder if I would’ve had NXT to go to for a few years, how much better of a performer I would’ve been.”

– As seen during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Rob Van Dam teamed up with Hook and defeated The Dark Order. One wrote wrote to RVD, “I see Dave Meltzer is criticizing AEW for relying on wrestlers over 50.” Here was RVD’s response…

“I believe it’s a homoerotic thing where certain men, maybe Dave, prefer to look at young undressed men and after a certain age, they’re not into it as much. Gotta be, right? What else could it be except a personal, visual pleasure? Anyone know?”

“All I know is 52 year old RVD would beat the shit out of 25 year old RVD, but there’s a weird desire to see younger men- closer to high school I guess- for some fans to satisfy their flesh peddling visual status. No joke.”