Kenoh has defeated Jake Lee to become NOAH’s new GHC Heavyweight Champion, and is the third time the 38-year-old has won the title after previous title victories in 2017 and 2022.

Lee’s first reign as champion began last March when he beat Kaito Kiyomiya shortly after coming over to NOAH after leaving All Japan Pro Wrestling.

After the match, it was confirmed that Kenoh would defend the title against Manabu Soya on January 2, 2024.