AEW’s Jon Moxley calls for a major change in the industry after suffering a concussion in the ring last month.
Moxley’s proposed vision for a system on how to better protect wrestlers: “Maybe a really experienced wrestler & a really experienced doctor, who are trained to see signs of that sh–, are watching it on a separate feed, even if they have a doctor close to ringside, what if the guy f—ing spills outside the ring? He doesn’t see that — As soon as the doctor sees a sign of somebody being concussed, he just hits the f—ing red button. Boom, this is over. No matter how much time is left. No matter if it’s on live TV, it’s just over & you figure it out from there.”
So nobody at AEW then? The refs are useless, never check on the wrestlers after crazy spots or just moves in general, more concerned with making stupids faces, talking out the side of their mouth like a cartoon character, or pretending they didn’t see someone cheating even though they clearly did (to be fair, they are just copying the worst ref of all time Earl Hebner). Triple H did what Mox is talking about here with Bryan Danielson. Bryan was hurt and he stopped the match from continuing. Might nto have realized it at the time but it was a good decision. Health should always be the number 1 priority, not waiting for the 3rd Canadian Destroyer or 17th superkick to happen.
P.S. I’m actually a fan of AEW, I just hate their refs. WWE’s refs aren’t much better but at least they check on the wrestlers after clearly dangerous moves.