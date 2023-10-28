AEW’s Jon Moxley calls for a major change in the industry after suffering a concussion in the ring last month.

Moxley’s proposed vision for a system on how to better protect wrestlers: “Maybe a really experienced wrestler & a really experienced doctor, who are trained to see signs of that sh–, are watching it on a separate feed, even if they have a doctor close to ringside, what if the guy f—ing spills outside the ring? He doesn’t see that — As soon as the doctor sees a sign of somebody being concussed, he just hits the f—ing red button. Boom, this is over. No matter how much time is left. No matter if it’s on live TV, it’s just over & you figure it out from there.”

(Source: The Messenger)